Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

NYSE PH opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

