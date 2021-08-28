Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $375.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.86. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

