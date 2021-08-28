Parnassus Investments CA Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 521,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

