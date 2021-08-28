Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $22,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $484.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.