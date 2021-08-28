Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,932,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,786,000 after acquiring an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

