Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 315,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,489. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

