Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 315,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,489. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

