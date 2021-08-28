Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.81. The company had a trading volume of 127,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 632.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

