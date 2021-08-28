PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,244 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $367,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 54,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

