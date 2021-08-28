Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.14. 385,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

