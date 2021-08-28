PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.91. 438,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $188.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

