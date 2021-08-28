Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.