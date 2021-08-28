Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 1,500 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PLAB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
