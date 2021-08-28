Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

