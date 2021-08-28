PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.10 and last traded at $99.15. 121,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 321,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,880,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

