Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,232.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.