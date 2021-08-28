Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

