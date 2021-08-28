Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

PLZ.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,466. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

