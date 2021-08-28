Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.