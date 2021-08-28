Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

