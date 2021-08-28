Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $124,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.91. 146,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,583. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

