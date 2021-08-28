Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

POR opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

