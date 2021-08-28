Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.