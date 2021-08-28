Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Down 84.3% in August

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 179,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Potash America

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

