PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler Sells 262 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $13,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PCH stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.
PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.