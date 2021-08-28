PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler Sells 262 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Michele Tyler sold 262 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $13,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PCH stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

