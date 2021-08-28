Powerledger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.26 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $149.62 million and $9.26 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

