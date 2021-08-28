Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 307.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after buying an additional 367,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $14,017,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

