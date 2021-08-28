PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives $15.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

