Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEYE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627. Precision Optics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

