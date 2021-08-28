Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 50,292 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.90. 3,128,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

