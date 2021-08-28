Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,946 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.19% of Upwork worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,255. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,184,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,253. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Upwork Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

