Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NTR traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.28. 1,110,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.