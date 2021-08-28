Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,440 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of SiTime worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,355 shares of company stock worth $9,687,434. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

