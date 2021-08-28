Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 138,163 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,163 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5,978.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,680,443.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,082 shares of company stock worth $47,493,950. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $8.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,633. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

