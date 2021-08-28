Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. The stock had a trading volume of 852,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

