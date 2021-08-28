Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSF opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63. Prosus has a one year low of $79.46 and a one year high of $128.00.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

