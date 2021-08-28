Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

