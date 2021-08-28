Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Vito Giannola Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

