ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 54.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $82,219.63 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.41 or 0.00486629 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003457 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.93 or 0.01118427 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 186,406,701 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars.

