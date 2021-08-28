PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report sales of $119.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $499.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 589,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,726. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

