Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.89. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $208.19 and a 52-week high of $326.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

