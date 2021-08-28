PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of PulteGroup worth $50,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 37.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 151.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

