Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.04. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.64 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

