Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toto in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Toto alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17. Toto has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.