Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

