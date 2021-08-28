Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

