Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Increased by Analyst

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.74 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

