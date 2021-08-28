Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Issued By Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.71.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.