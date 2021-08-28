Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

