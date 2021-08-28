Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Increased by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBY. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,771.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

