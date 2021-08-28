QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 82,747 shares.The stock last traded at $87.09 and had previously closed at $87.10.

QADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get QAD alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QAD by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.