QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.62. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,755,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,105,000 after buying an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 2,464,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,277,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 448.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,884 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

